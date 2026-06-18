'Desperate' Trump Used All Kinds Of Leverage For Iran Deal: Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the United States with a pointed post, saying it was American desperation, not Iranian eagerness, that drove the agreement.

"As you have been informed, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and the United States of America," Khamenei wrote.

He said that while Iranian officials had worked sincerely to reach this point, it was the American side that had pushed hardest. "It was the American president who, out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage to bring this about," Khamenei wrote.

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He acknowledged that he had personally held reservations about the agreement. "I, as a matter of principle, held a different view," he said, adding that he had nonetheless granted his permission on the basis of a commitment from Iran's president to protect the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front.

Khamenei also said that Iran would not yield if the US sought to push beyond what had been agreed. "He also explicitly stated that if the American side seeks to make excessive demands, they will not submit to them," he wrote, addressing his nation directly by referring to himself as "this humble servant" and calling on Iranians to await the fulfilment of the stated conditions.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding took place during a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, following the conclusion of the G7 summit. Macron announced the development on X, describing the accord as one that "paves the way for lasting peace and allows the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz."

The formal signing had originally been scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday. Tehran confirmed the planned Geneva meeting remains on track.

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What Does The US-Iran Agreement Say?

The document is formally titled the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran." It calls for an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Under its terms, the US has committed to lifting its naval blockade of Iran within 30 days. Vessel traffic is expected to return to pre-war levels during that period. The US has also agreed to withdraw its forces from the vicinity of Iran within 30 days of a final deal being reached.

Iran, for its part, has agreed to use its best efforts to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels at no charge for 60 days.

With the memorandum now signed, both sides have 60 days to negotiate the terms of a comprehensive final agreement.