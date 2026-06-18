US, Iran Sign Peace Deal. Tehran Says "Time To Test The Implementation"

US President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with Iran aimed at bringing an end to the conflict in the Middle East, according to a US official who spoke to AFP on Wednesday.

The confirmation came after US news outlet Axios reported that the signing took place during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles following the G7 summit.

"Can confirm the signing," the official said when asked about the report that Trump personally signed a copy of the agreement during the dinner.

Signing Done, Now It's Time To Test The Implementation: Iran

Iran has also confirmed that it has signed the deal. "The text of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was finalised with the signatures of the presidents -- now it is time to test the implementation of the agreement," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.

The formal signing had originally been planned to take place in Switzerland on Friday. Tehran said the Geneva meeting is still on track.

Also read: How Trump's Iran Deal Is Creating Trouble For Netanyahu

With the document now signed, the US and Iran will have 60 days to negotiate the terms of a final agreement.

US Officials Release Iran Deal Text

Earlier on Wednesday, US officials read out the wording of the document during a conference call, AFP reported. This followed growing public pressure over the lack of transparency surrounding the deal, which Trump had first announced on Sunday.

Formally titled the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran", the document calls for an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

Under the terms of the agreement, the US has committed to removing its naval blockade of Iran within 30 days. During that period, vessel traffic is expected to be restored in line with pre-war levels. The document also states that the US will withdraw its forces from the vicinity of Iran within 30 days of a final deal being concluded.

The memorandum further states that "Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days."

The signing brings to an end a war that had lasted around 110 days, since the United States and Israel first launched strikes on Iran on 28 February.