Advertisement

Other Countries Have Ballistic Missiles, Unfair If Iran Does Not: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it would be unfair for Iran not to have ballistic missiles if other countries have them.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Other Countries Have Ballistic Missiles, Unfair If Iran Does Not: Trump
Trump said that it's a little bit unfair for Iran if it does not have ballistic missiles.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it would be unfair for Iran not to have ballistic missiles if other countries have them.

"I'm saying that if other countries have them, it's a little bit unfair for them not to have some," Trump told reporters in Paris.

"If Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and they all have some, I would say in relative proportion, I think it's okay."

Trump also said the United States would leave its military in the Gulf "for a while" after Washington struck a deal with Tehran to end its nearly four-month conflict in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran War, Donald Trump, Iran Ballistic Missile Programme
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com