Trump Asks Netanyahu To Take "Softer Touch" In Dealing with Hezbollah

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take a "softer touch" in dealing with Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Speaking at a Press Conference at the G7 Summit, he called Netanyahu "a good man" who, according to him, "gets a little excited sometimes". He said, "In all fairness to Bibi Netanyahu, who happens to be a good man, he gets a little excited sometimes."

He added, "I said, you can do a little softer touch, Bibi. You don't have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it."

Trump revealed the two have had disagreements over how aggressively Israel responds to threats, but he also emphasised that the alliance between the two nations remains strong.

Earlier on Tuesday, expressing sharp disapproval over the handling of military operations in Lebanon, Trump heavily censured Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

The American leader stated he was "not satisfied" with Netanyahu, asserting that Israel "should have been able to do the job faster" while floating a proposal for Syria to assume control over the management of Hezbollah.

Trump underscored that the extended hostilities have cast a "negative light" on his diplomatic breakthrough with Iran. He further voiced strong displeasure regarding an Israeli strike on Beirut that was executed a mere two hours before the United States was scheduled to finalise the accord with Tehran.

Amid intense, near-daily Israeli bombardments across Lebanon that have resulted in thousands of casualties, the US President strongly rebuked Netanyahu over the escalating civilian death toll.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, Trump remarked, "Israel is fighting Hezbollah too long, and too many people are being killed. And you don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses. And they're not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you."

The US President suggested that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa would be able to oversee the containment of Hezbollah with greater efficacy.

"And I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah. Because, to be honest with you, I think they'd do a better job of doing it... He's [Sharaa] very capable. And he's been very good for me. He's protected everything that I've asked for... And if Israel can't do the job without killing everyone else, he'll do the job. Syria will do the job," Trump elaborated.

As the US and Iran are set to sign a peace deal later this week, Tehran has maintained that peace in Lebanon is integral for ending tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, on Lebanon, the G7 has explicitly conditioned its assistance on a total cessation of hostilities and the complete dismantling of the armed capabilities of Iran-backed Hezbollah.

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