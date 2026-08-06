This Luxurious 8,500 Sq Ft Holiday Home In Dubai Belongs To SRK, But He Never Bought It

If you've ever wondered where Shah Rukh Khan escapes for a holiday, the answer is 'Jannat,' his stunning villa in Dubai. Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, this luxurious beachfront home is every bit as grand as you would expect from the King of Bollywood. It has a private beach, a gorgeous pool, breathtaking sea views, and interiors designed by none other than Gauri Khan herself.

A Home In One Of Dubai's Most Exclusive Neighbourhoods

Jannat is located on K Frond in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai's famous palm-shaped island. The address is among the city's most luxurious, with private villas, luxury hotels, and beautiful beaches all around.

The property sits on a 14,000-square-foot plot, while the villa itself spreads across 8,500 square feet over two floors, Times of India reported.

One of the most surprising facts about Jannat is that Shah Rukh Khan didn't buy it. According to Gulf News, the villa was gifted to him in 2007 by Dubai-based developer Nakheel, the company behind Palm Jumeirah. It is widely believed that the gift was a token of appreciation for helping promote Dubai as a global destination.

SRK himself has also shared that Jannat is not a home he bought for himself but a gift.

Also Read: Indian Railways Announces 10-Day Japan Tour From Delhi: Packages Start At Rs 3.46 Lakh

Why Is It Called Jannat?

The name says it all. "Jannat" means paradise, and the villa certainly lives up to it.

Painted in elegant white, the home combines Arabic-style architecture with modern European interiors. From the outside, it looks like a peaceful beachside mansion.

One of the biggest highlights of the villa is its interiors. Gauri Khan personally designed the home, adding her own style to every room. You can totally imagine every corner reflecting luxury without feeling over the top.

According to reports, Jannat is packed with luxury features, including:

Around six large bedrooms

A private swimming pool

Direct access to the beach

Beautiful landscaped gardens

Spacious lounges and entertainment areas

Outdoor seating spaces

Two remote-controlled garages

Stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline

Whether it's a quiet family holiday or a celebration with loved ones, the villa has plenty of space for both.

Also Read: Gujarat Launches Luxury Cruise Where You Can Host A Wedding With World's Tallest Statue As Backdrop

Can You Visit Shah Rukh Khan's Villa?

You can drive through Palm Jumeirah and see the villa from the outside, but the property is a private residence. Visitors are not allowed inside. Even so, many fans visiting Dubai make a stop at Palm Jumeirah just to catch a glimpse of SRK's famous holiday home.

Shah Rukh Khan owns several luxurious properties, but Jannat remains one of his most iconic. Its prime location, breathtaking views, and personal touches make it one of the most famous celebrity homes in Dubai.