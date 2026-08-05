Gujarat Launches Luxury Cruise Where You Can Host A Wedding With World's Tallest Statue As Backdrop

Visitors heading to Gujarat's Statue of Unity may soon have a new way to experience one of India's most visited tourism destinations. Authorities have launched a 600-passenger luxury cruise on the Narmada River at Ekta Nagar, adding another attraction to the tourism hub built around the world's tallest statue.

According to PTI, the new cruise vessel was launched on Tuesday in Gujarat's Narmada district. While the vessel is awaiting statutory clearances before commercial operations begin, officials say the project is aimed at meeting growing visitor demand and expanding the range of experiences available around the monument.

Designed For More Than Sightseeing

Beyond sightseeing, the new cruise has been designed as a multi-purpose floating venue capable of hosting events and gatherings. According to the official release, the vessel can accommodate birthday celebrations, corporate meetings, product launches, musical programmes, cultural performances and private functions. Decorative architectural lighting has also been incorporated to enhance the evening experience on board.

Authorities expect the vessel to create additional opportunities for destination weddings, corporate events and cultural programmes in the area.

The launch comes as Ekta Nagar continues to position itself as a major tourism destination, offering nature-based attractions, cultural experiences, adventure activities and family-friendly attractions.

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All About The New Cruise On Narmada River

The cruise measures 30 metres in length and can carry up to 600 passengers. It also features seating and dining space for 250 guests along with a 5x4-metre stage for performances and events.

An official release described it as a major addition to the tourism infrastructure surrounding the Statue of Unity, the 182-metre monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority already operates a 200-passenger cruise service on the Narmada River. The existing cruise offers visitors views of the statue, the riverfront landscape and the surrounding hills. Authorities said the positive response to that service and rising tourist numbers led to the introduction of a larger vessel.

Exploring Ekta Nagar: The Ultimate Tourist Destination

Formerly known as Kevadia, Ekta Nagar is located in Gujarat's Narmada district between the Satpura and Vindhya ranges along the banks of the Narmada River. The township is centred around the Statue of Unity and has evolved into a tourism destination offering a wide range of attractions for different age groups.

According to official tourism information, visitors can explore more than 30 experiences across nature, adventure, wellness and culture.

Some of the key attractions in the area include:

Statue of Unity: Standing at 182 metres, it remains the world's tallest statue and honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the principal architects of a united India.

Children Nutrition Park: A theme-based attraction that combines interactive exhibits, rides and educational experiences focused on nutrition.

Arogya Van: Spread across approximately 17 acres, the wellness-themed park showcases medicinal plants and health-focused landscapes.

Jungle Safari: The attraction features walk-in habitats housing a variety of native and exotic birds, along with other wildlife species.

The destination includes several other experiences such as river rafting, riverfront couple cycling, cafes, Miyawaki forest, maze garden and more.

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Visitor Information

Location: Ekta Nagar, Narmada District, Gujarat (formerly Kevadia)

Ekta Nagar, Narmada District, Gujarat (formerly Kevadia) Visiting hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. Closed on Mondays

The new cruise is expected to further diversify the tourism offerings at Ekta Nagar and provide visitors with another way to experience the Narmada River landscape surrounding one of India's most recognisable landmarks.