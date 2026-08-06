Shah Rukh Khan Tops India's Most Valuable Celebrity Brand List, Beats Virat Kohli

The latest Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025 by Kroll has revealed a major change in the rankings of India's most valuable celebrity brands. After leading the list in 2024, Virat Kohli has lost the top position.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan has claimed the number one spot, even though he has not had a theatrical release since Dunki in December 2023. Ranveer Singh has also moved ahead of Virat Kohli to secure the second position, mainly due to the success of Dhurandhar.

According to the Brand Valuation Report, Shah Rukh Khan currently ranks number one with a brand value of USD 177.9 million after moving up from third place in 2024. Ranveer Singh is holding the second position for the second consecutive year. While he was behind Virat Kohli in 2024, this year he is behind King Khan, with an estimated brand value of USD 162.9 million. Virat Kohli slipped to third place with USD 158.4 million.

Sachin Tendulkar holds the fourth position with USD 125.9 million, followed by MS Dhoni with USD 115.3 million. Alia Bhatt is ranked sixth on the list, as her brand value is USD 93.9 million, while Deepika Padukone takes the seventh spot with USD 89.2 million.

Hrithik Roshan stands at the eighth spot with USD 88.9 million, Amitabh Bachchan is ninth with USD 80.8 million, and Akshay Kumar completes the top 10 list with a brand value of USD 80 million.

Other well-known artists and cricketers on the list are Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan, Rohit Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Jasprit Bumrah.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is set to return to the big screen with Siddharth Anand's King. The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in important roles. The film will hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.