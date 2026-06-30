Farah Khan Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Took 50 Crew Members To Dubai For <i>Happy New Year</i> Premiere

During the filming of her latest vlog with Shreyas Talpade, Farah Khan revealed how Shah Rukh Khan generously took 50 crew members of the Happy New Year team to Dubai for the film's premiere.

What's Happening

Speaking about how Shah Rukh Khan took everyone along, Farah said, "Shah Rukh is like this. He took everyone along when he went to London for the Om Shanti Om premiere. That time, you were just four people, but in Happy New Year he took 50 people to Dubai for the premiere. He took everybody - DOP, music director and assistant director. But we were so tired, the whole star cast fell asleep at the premiere."

Farah Khan also praised Shah Rukh Khan for waiving a Rs 42 lakh Digital Cinema Package (DCP) bill for the Marathi film Deool Band 2.

The makers of the film had used Shah Rukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, to process the DCP format, which is essential for theatrical screenings. However, when SRK learned that the makers were struggling to release the film because of the payment, the Pathaan actor waived the bill.

About Happy New Year

Coming back to Happy New Year, the action-comedy, starring Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff, revolves around six potential thieves who enter a prestigious dance competition as a cover for their larger goal of pulling off a major robbery.

What's Next For Shah Rukh Khan?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. Back in January, the actor announced the film's release date – December 24. Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, he wrote, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas, #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement."

The film promises to offer a brand-new SRK experience, presenting the superstar like never before and thrilling fans across the globe. Described as a slick, high-octane action entertainer, King aims to redefine style, charisma, and adrenaline-packed storytelling. It is expected to be Siddharth Anand's most mass-appealing project yet, taking his signature action direction to a whole new level.

The title reveal video featured SRK in a powerful avatar, introduced with the line, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam" - KING.

Fans also noticed an Easter egg in the teaser - Khan wielding a King of Hearts card as a weapon. His silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and striking style add to the intrigue, giving fans a glimpse of a never-before-seen Shah Rukh Khan.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment alongside Marflix Pictures, King marks a significant milestone as the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

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