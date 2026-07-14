Fahadh Faasil, Vir Das Were In The Run For Tom Cruise's <i>Digger</i>, British Actor Bagged The Role

The trailer for Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Tom Cruise–starrer Digger was released yesterday. British actor Riz Ahmed landed a role in the film; two Indian actors were also in talks with the makers. While Vir Das auditioned, Fahadh Faasil opted out for different reasons.

"I gave two auditions for this. They went with Riz Ahmed. Was severely crestfallen, but that's life. This script is insanity, in such a good way," Vir Das wrote in an X post.

Although the actor deleted his post, screenshots circulated on social media, including Reddit.

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil has also spoken about dropping out of Iñárritu's film because of accent and relocation issues. In August 2025, he told Cue Studio he had been in talks for a role in the filmmaker's next project.

"It was not like he rejected me, but it was the accent that he was concerned about. To perfect the accent, I was told to go to the US and stay there for three or four months. But they weren't ready to pay for that. That's why I skipped it. Otherwise, I would have gone running. The commercial aspects of it wouldn't have worked out. I didn't feel that kind of fire to do so much for my accent," Fahadh said.

The Malayalam actor also said he spoke to Iñárritu over a video call and that the filmmaker might have realised he wasn't a good fit for the role.

About Digger

Digger is an original production from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures.

Alongside Cruise, the film stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde.

The screenplay was written by Iñárritu, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Sabina Berman, based on a story by Iñárritu and Berman.

The film was produced by Iñárritu, Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp. Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki serve as executive producers.

The trailer gives audiences their first glimpse of Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose company is believed to have caused an environmental crisis with the potential to spark a nuclear war.