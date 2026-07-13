<i>Don't Trouble The Trouble</i> Teaser: Magician Fahadh Faasil's Shout-Out To Alia Bhatt Before Things Turn Spooky

The teaser for Don't Trouble The Trouble, a fantasy adventure film presented by filmmaker SS Rajamouli and starring Fahadh Faasil, was released on YouTube on July 13.

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The teaser introduces Suri (played by Fahadh Faasil), a magician who enjoys performing tricks for a young girl, played by Ssara Palekar. The two share a playful and heartwarming bond. He begins by saying, "Om phat, fatafat, Panipat, Alia Bhatt."



Earlier, in a conversation with Brut India at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia expressed her admiration for Fahadh Faasil and that she believes he is a fantastic actor.

Alia said, "Fahadh Faasil is someone I really admire; his work [as well]. He is such a fantastic actor. I think Aavesham was one of my favourite films, and he was just unreal. I would love to collaborate with him someday."

Coming back to the teaser, things take a dramatic turn when the girl begins displaying real magical powers, including levitating in the air and shooting energy from her hands.

Terrified by her supernatural abilities, Suri finds himself caught in a chaotic and humorous chase sequence, running for his life beneath a city bridge.

Later, an elderly man reveals that a magical lamp, reminiscent of Aladdin's lamp, has been discovered. Towards the end of the teaser, a giant pink genie emerges from the glowing lamp and takes the form of the young girl.

The film marks Fahadh's debut as a lead actor in Telugu cinema and is being presented by filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Along with the teaser, the makers have also revealed details about the cast, crew, and release plans, offering fans a better idea of what to expect from the much-anticipated project.

Don't Trouble The Trouble is directed by Shashank Yeleti and is backed by producers Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and SS Karthikeya under the banners of Arka Media Works and Showing Business.

The film is being presented by Rajamouli, whose association with the project has generated considerable buzz among cinema lovers. Known for backing ambitious and large-scale productions, his involvement has further heightened expectations.

The music for the fantasy entertainer has been composed by Kaala Bhairava, who is known for his work on several popular Telugu films. The film will be released in theatres on September 11.



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