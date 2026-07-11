Shah Rukh Khan Buys Rs 37 Crore Delhi Home Where He Lived With Gauri Khan After Marriage: Report

Shah Rukh Khan has purchased a property that holds a great deal of personal value to him in Delhi for Rs 37 crore. The actor has reportedly bought the second and third floors of a residential building in Delhi's posh Panchsheel Park neighbourhood.

According to a Moneycontrol report, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri lived there after their wedding, before he moved to Mumbai to pursue his film career. The family already owned the ground floor and basement of the building, and now the entire property belongs to the Khan family.

This purchase marks a significant addition to the family's high-end real estate portfolio, which spans across different Indian cities and abroad.

About The Latest Plot

The Delhi property recently purchased by Shah Rukh Khan sits on a 1,200-square-yard plot, which is approximately 10,800 square feet.

As noted above, the deal is valued at Rs 37 crore, with the underlying land estimated at around Rs 34,260 per square foot.

About Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991. The couple welcomed Aryan Khan in 1997, Suhana Khan in 2020 and AbRam Khan in 2013. While Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies last year, Aryan owns a luxury streetwear brand, Dyavol'X and also debuted as a director with Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

What's Next For Shah Rukh Khan?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. Back in January, the actor announced the film's release date – December 24. Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, he wrote, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas, #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement."

The film promises to offer a brand-new SRK experience, presenting the superstar like never before and thrilling fans across the globe. Described as a slick, high-octane action entertainer, King aims to redefine style, charisma, and adrenaline-packed storytelling. It is expected to be Siddharth Anand's most mass-appealing project yet, taking his signature action direction to a whole new level

The title reveal video featured SRK in a powerful avatar, introduced with the line, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam" - KING.

Fans also noticed an Easter egg in the teaser - Khan wielding a King of Hearts card as a weapon. His silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and striking style add to the intrigue, giving fans a glimpse of a never-before-seen Shah Rukh Khan.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment alongside Marflix Pictures, King marks a significant milestone as the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

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