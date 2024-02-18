Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Excited' To See Son Aryan's Label's Advert At Mumbai Airport

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: SRK)

Pause what you're doing and head straight to Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram profile. The Bollywood star just shared a video featuring his son Aryan's luxury streetwear brand, D'Yavol X, in a captivating ad campaign at Mumbai airport. In the LED-lit hoarding, SRK appears shirtless with long hair. His avatar reminds us of his look from Pathaan. Aryan's brand name and logo are prominently displayed above SRK's image. In his caption, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement by writing, “Excited to see this now at the Mumbai airport….new lifestyle stuff coming out soon. I like the new cargos…” As soon as Shah Rukh Khan dropped the video, his fans flooded the comment section with red hearts.

Last year, on her birthday, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and Aryan Khan's mother, Gauri Khan gave a special shout-out to her son's clothing brand. The interior designer posted a picture wearing a black sweatshirt paired with jeans. In her caption, Gauri tagged D'YAVOL X and Aryan Khan and wrote, "Keep wondering what's coming next from D'YAVOL X but Aryan just won't let me see…All he says is it's going to be worth the wait!"

D'YAVOL X made its debut last year on April 30th with its first-ever collection. The collection gained massive attention and sold out quickly. One of the standout pieces was a leather jacket personally autographed by SRK himself, priced at over ₹2 lakh. Additionally, the collection featured high-end T-shirts ranging from ₹22,000 to ₹24,000, along with hoodies priced around ₹45,000. These luxury items are clearly targeted towards an exclusive clientele looking to make a distinct fashion statement. Aryan Khan, expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response on Instagram, said, “All sold out. Thank you for the ride. Special thanks to those who had the patience to handle our technical teething issues."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.