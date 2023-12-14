Wait, Aryan Khan Was In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Details Revealed By Kajol

Jaya Bachchan and Aryan Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... (courtesy: YouTube)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most celebrated films by Karan Johar and as the film completes 22 years, Kajol and Karan Johar shared posts celebrating the milestone. Kajol, in her post, also revealed that the film marked Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son Aryan's screen debut. FYI, Aryan starred as a younger version of SRK's character Rahul Raichand in the opening sequence of the film. "Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory. Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer! Karan Johar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days...It was really really hot! And this was Aryan Khan's debut on screen," Kajol wrote in her post.

"It was also I think my first comeback (not sure about this part tho ) too many comebacks ago ) And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly huge film in every which way, in life and cinema," she added in her post.

Check out Kajol's post here:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar wrote this on the film's 22nd anniversary, "My annual reminder of "It's all about loving your family"...and my audience who have kept the spirit of K3G alive even 22 years later. Eternally grateful to magnificent and magnanimous cast - Amit ji, Jaya ji, Shah Rukh bhai, Kajol, Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) and all other special people in the cast and crew for just making this journey the most memorable one! Thank you today and always #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham."

On the work front, Aryan Khan is directing a show, which will feature Bobby Deol. In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh told the host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. Earlier this year, Aryan Khan launched his luxury streetwear brand Dyavol X, for which he directed an advert featuring his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan.