Suhana Khan's Aww-Dorable Wish For Brother Aryan Khan On His 26th Birthday

Image was shared by Suhana Khan. (Courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elder son Aryan Khan turned 26 on Sunday. Aryan, an entrepreneur, rang in his birthday with an adorable wish from his younger sister Suhana Khan. The 23-year-old, who is awaiting the release of her debut film, The Archies on Netflix, wished her brother by sharing a candid image of herself, Aryan and their pet dog, chilling on a sofa. For the birthday wish, Suhana wrote, "Happy birthday to my big brother and bestest friend." See what Suhana posted for her brother.

A few days back, a picture of Aryan Khan from inside his dad SRK's 58th birthday bash went viral. The picture, which was shared by fan pages on social media, featured Orhan Awatramani and Aryan Khan posing together. In the picture, we can see Aryan Khan looking dapper in an all-black jacket and pants. Orry was seen in a shimmery red attire. The caption alongside the picture read, "Double the trouble, double the charm! Aryan and Orry make an unbeatable duo. With Aryan in black and Orry in red, they're beyond cute and oh-so-handsome. The striking combination of red and black is impossible to ignore."

Take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, actor Bobby Deol in the second episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8 confirmed that he will be starring in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial show. During a conversation with KJo, Bobby revealed that he has a "relationship" with SRK's production house Red Chillies Productions. He said, "I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies first I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show and then I also did Love Hostel. I think they've always given me good stuff."

Earlier in December 2022, Aryan revealed that he has wrapped up the writing of his debut directorial project which he will also be directing.