Viral Again: Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri And Little Aryan At Kajol's Mehendi

There's no denying that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol make one of the most iconic on-screen couples in Bollywood. While their on-screen chemistry is undoubtedly magical, their real-life friendship serves as an inspiration to many. Time and again, we have witnessed the deep admiration and support that SRK and Kajol share for each other, especially during special occasions. Now, a throwback picture from Kajol's mehndi ceremony has been making waves on the internet, and who could be spotted in it? You guessed it right, SRK. In the photo, Kajol is seen getting her hands adorned in henna. Standing behind her is SRK with his son Aryan Khan on one side. On the other side, we see SRK's wife and interior-designer Gauri Khan smiling while looking at the bride-to-be. The image beautifully captures the essence of their camaraderie on the special occasion.

Interestingly, this is not first time the snapshot has gone viral. Nearly three years ago, the same picture garnered widespread attention when fan pages circulated it, much like they are doing now.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in numerous films and have cemented their place as one of the most successful on-screen couples in Indian cinema. Their 1995 hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which continues to play in Mumbai's iconic single-screen cinema hall Maratha Mandir is one example of their exemplary chemistry. Over the years, they have worked in successful films such as Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.

Given their camaraderie, it is no surprise that SRK and family were among the select-few guests present at Kajol and Ajay Devgn's wedding in 1999 that was conducted as per Maharashtrian traditions.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have worked together in films such as Ishq,Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Tanhaji. The couple has two children together Nysa and Yug. Speaking about why she chose to marry at the peak of her career, Kajol once said, “It was the right thing for me to do at that point of time. I had been working for around eight and a half to nine years. So, I was ready to kind of calm down on my work front and kind of take it easier. I was doing four to five films a year. I didn't want to do only that and to only live like that. That wasn't what I had set out for. So I assumed that I would get married and do one film a year. I'll be happier and be more settled.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been married since 1991.The couple has three children together - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. While Aryan is expected to venture into filmmaking, Suhana made her acting debut last week with the Netflix film The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar.