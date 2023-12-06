This Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol Reunion Pic From The Archies Screening, Stole The Show

Shah Rukh Khan pictured with(courtesy: netflix_in)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film's screening was hosted last night in Mumbai. Netflix India shared a few moments from the screening and one moment from the event has the Internet's heart - a candid click of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The comments section was flooded with comments about SRK and Kajol. A user commented, "Need more photos and videos from SRK-Kajol." Another one added, "Casually dropping SRK-Kajol pic together." A third read, "More photos of SRK and Kajol please." Another user wrote, "SRK and Kajol >>>>." Another user commented, "SRK-Kajol OMG! Can they do a movie please."

Another fan wrote, "Great to see SRK and Kajol in a pic together." Another added, "OMG OMG SRK Kajol finally." Another comment read, "Yes! An SRK-Kajol reunion, this was definitely needed! I'm so happy rn." Some fans spotted Kapil Sharma in the frame too. "Is that Kapil Sharma in same frame standing behind...Where Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are," a user asked. "We were all waiting for SRK-Kajol. Thank you," added another.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have featured in some super hit films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ,Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..... They also co-starred in Dilwale. Kajol made cameo appearances in SRK's films like Om Shanti Om and Zero.

Swipe to see the picture-perfect Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol moment:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a big hit. He will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film is slated to release on December 21.

Kajol has had a super busy year professionally. In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in the web-series The Trial. Before that, she featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also starred in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance). She will next be seen in Do Patti, in which she will co-star with Kriti Sanon, who launched her production Blue Butterfly Films and is producing the film.