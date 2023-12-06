Jab They Met: Vir Das And 'The King' - Shah Rukh Khan, Who Else? - At The Archies Screening

Vir Das shared this image. (courtesy: VirDas)

Vir Das, like the rest of us, is a Shah Rukh Khan fan. How do we know this? Well, a cursory glance at the standup comic-actor's latest Instagram post should prove it to you. Vir Das has shared a lovely black-and-white image of himself along with the Bollywood superstar. In it, the two are sharing a laugh with King Khan – as he is fondly called by fans – patting Vir Das' face. In the caption, Vir Das wrote, “Met the King,” with crown, folded hands, and heart emojis and added a geotag for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The image was clicked during the screening of The Archies in Mumbai which was held on Tuesday evening.

Replying to the post, singer Lisa Mishra said, “Oof.” Maria Goretti and singer Jankee Parekh Mehta dropped heart emojis.

The photo of Vir Das and Shah Rukh Khan was one among the several star-studded images shared by the official page of Netflix India from the screening of The Archies. The carousel of pictures shared by the streaming platform begins with an image of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with Agastya Nanda [Amitabh's grandson], who plays Archie in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

We also get to see images of the cast of The Archies including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The third snapshot has Kajol and SRK sharing a laugh followed by glimpses of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad; Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Juhi Chawla; Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur; Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar; Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, among others.

Zoya Akhtar has directed the Hindi adaptation of the iconic Archie Comics, with co-production credits going to Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Sharad Devarajan who are backing the project through their production companies Tiger Baby and Graphic India. The release is scheduled for December 7 on OTT giant Netflix.

Meanwhile, Vir Das is currently enjoying his International Emmy win, an honour he received last month in New York. He won the award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing in the best comedy category.