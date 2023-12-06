Viral: Old Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Manifesting Suhana In Red On Red Carpet. It Happened For Real Last Night

Still from a video posted on X. (courtesy: trollsrkhaters5)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father. After all, his daughter is making her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akthar's The Archies. The special screening of the Netflix film took place on Tuesday evening at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and the entire Khan family turned up to cheer for Suhana. While SRK, wife Gauri Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan came dressed in black, Suhana Khan stole the show in a red gown. Now, fans of the Khan family have dug up a 12-year-old video which suggests that Shah Rukh Khan may have just manifested the perfect red-carpet moment for his little girl.

The video, recorded at the 56th Filmfare Awards in 2011, has Shah Rukh Khan giving his victory speech after winning the Best Actor award for My Name Is Khan. In his speech, the doting father said that he had wanted Suhana to join him at the award show dressed in a red gown, but she couldn't do so as she was unwell.

“To be really honest, my daughter has not been well and I wanted her to come here wearing a red gown, walk the red carpet with me but she is not well,” he says.

Now 12 years later, Suhana Khan has walked the red carpet with him, in a red gown, albeit for her own film's screening.

Suhana's appearance in the red gown at The Archies was a serendipitous moment that has fans cheering for the father-daughter duo.

The video comes with the text, "He manifested it back then." The caption says, "He manifested it and it actually happened."

Suhana's grandmom Savita Chhibber also accompanied the Khan family to support the debutant. Check out the images here.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been Suhana Khan's loudest cheerleader. Last year, when the first look of The Archies released, SRK shared a lovely note for Suhana about being an actor. He wrote: “And remember Suhana Khan, you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor...The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep...the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you...You have come a long way baby...but the road to people's heart is unending...stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”

Along with Suhana Khan, The Archies also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.