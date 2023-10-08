Birthday Girl Gauri Khan Reveals This About Son Aryan Khan In Latest Post

Image Instagrammed by Gauri Khan. (Courtesy: gaurikhan)

Happy birthday to Gauri Khan. As the interior designer and producer turns 53 today, the film industry is showering her with warm wishes. The diva has added a playful twist to her special day by giving a shout out to her son Aryan Khan's luxury clothing brand, D'YAVOL X. Gauri has shared a picture on Instagram along with a sweet note. In the pic, Gauri is seen wearing a black sweatshirt with jeans. Gauri, in her note, agged D'YAVOL X and Aryan Khan and said, "Keep wondering what's coming next from D'YAVOL X but Aryan just won't let me see…All he says is it's going to be worth the wait!"

D'YAVOL X made its debut earlier this year on April 30 with an inaugural collection. This collection garnered immense attention and quickly flew off the shelves. Among the standout pieces was a leather jacket, personally autographed by SRK himself, coming with a price tag exceeding ₹ 2 Lakh. The collection also featured high-end T-shirts priced between ₹ 22,000 and ₹ 24,000, as well as hoodies with various price points around ₹45,000. These luxury garments are clearly aimed at an exclusive clientele willing to make a unique fashion statement. Back then, Aryan Khan expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response on Instagram and said, “All sold out. Thank you for the ride. Special thanks to those who had the patience to handle our technical teething issues."

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is currently basking in the success of Jawan. Her production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, recently produced the Shah Rukh Khan-headlined film. Jawan has become the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 1100-crore mark at the box office (worldwide).

Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone were also part of Jawan, directed by Atlee.