At Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt's Mumbai Wedding, Ashutosh Gowariker Clicks A Selfie Of '<i>Baraatis</i>'

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill home. Close friends including Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Vir Das, Elli AvrRam and Rhea Chakraborty attended the festivities. While inside pictures and videos from the celebrations made their way onto social media, the Lagaan director appeared to have taken charge of framing the baraatis.

Family friend Gayatri Yadav, who was present at the celebrations, shared a picture on her Instagram Stories. In it, Ashutosh Gowariker takes a selfie featuring himself, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Lagaan actor Amin Hajee and his twin brother, along with other guests. The picture was captioned "Baraatis."

Elli AvrRam shared a pretty picture in which she posed with the new bride, Gauri.

Gauri Spratt herself shared two pictures from the ceremony, captioning them with one word: "Finally."

Aamir Khan's mother, Zeenat Hussain, can be spotted in one of the pictures.

Aamir's son Junaid and daughter Ira were also present at the occasion.

In another viral video, Gauri Spratt called Aamir her "protector" and "shelter" during the registry ceremony. The couple also danced with guests, expressing their joy.

Aamir Khan's previous marriages

Aamir Khan married his childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental-health awareness. The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son Azad, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

Aamir on Gauri

During a recent chat with Navbharat Times, Aamir said he has been in a happy space since Gauri came into his life.

"I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great; I feel at peace with her. Although my relationships with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) were also very deep, things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab main jaake mukammal hua hoon," he shared. (I feel complete today.)

The couple have been in a relationship for more than two years. Aamir introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday last year.