127 Cuts To An 'Uncut' OTT Version: How <i>Satluj</i> Released On ZEE5 Without Censorship

A major uproar has recently erupted over the film Satluj. The film was released on ZEE5 on July 3, but was taken down from streaming in India just two days later, on the evening of July 5. Because of its controversial subject, the film had long been running between the doors of the censor board and had not reached the big screen (cinemas). The makers decided to take the OTT route, since a censor board certificate is not required there and platforms operate under their own self-regulatory systems. But as we've seen, history has a way of repeating itself in the case of Satluj.

Industry insider and founder of Janata Cinema, Yousuf Sheikh, believes that a system of "self-regulation" operates on OTT platforms, under which platforms are free to regulate themselves. He says that if content crosses the rules, the OTT platform's own ethics committee reviews it, but censorship should be understood not as "restrictions" but as "responsibility."

This is not the first controversy over content on OTT. Earlier, web series such as Tandav, Mirzapur, and Leila also sparked major disputes, with FIRs filed for allegedly hurting sentiments. And it's not limited to films. Filmmakers have released trailers directly on digital platforms, which drew many objections and ended up in court-like in the case of Udaipur Files. Interestingly, if you want to show your film's trailer in cinemas, getting a certificate from the censor board is mandatory. In other words, censorship law is triggered only when you exhibit a film on the big screen. Taking advantage of this, makers turn to OTT, where those older rules don't apply.

Film trade expert Girish Wankhede says that censorship is appropriate for films and television, but should not apply to OTT because the original and independent content on OTT falls within the scope of freedom of speech. Wankhede adds that OTT platforms understand their responsibilities well, so rather than bringing them under censorship, attention should be paid to strengthening their self-regulatory systems.

What Does 'Censorship' Actually Mean On OTT?

The censor board's "scissors" do not operate on OTT, but that does not mean anything goes. A system of self-regulation functions here:

Content categories (Age rating): Before each film or series starts you'll see a rating-e.g., U/A 16+ or 18+. This rating indicates the intended audience.

Parental control: OTT apps provide a lock feature for parents. If children are at home, you can protect adult content with a password.

Grievance redressal: Under the government's IT rules, every OTT platform must appoint a grievance officer. If someone has an issue with content, they can email the platform directly.

The reality is that censorship on OTT means not "restrictions" but "responsibility." On the big screen, the censor board decides what you will see, whereas on OTT platforms, platforms give you a choice and provide age-based warnings.

Controversies like Satluj show that rules in the digital world are maturing, but whether the censor board's intervention is right or whether it strangles creativity is a debate that will continue.

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