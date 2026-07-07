<i> Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Director Couldn't Watch <i>Satluj</i> In One Go, Regrets Now: 'Was Traumatised By It'

Telugu director Nandini Reddy, who recently helmed Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, backed Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj after it was removed from ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release. Nandini also shared that she started watching the film but paused with 30 minutes remaining because it was emotionally heavy for her. Now, after the film was pulled suddenly, she regrets not finishing it.

Nandini posted a couple of Instagram Stories. On Monday, she shared a video of people in Punjab gathering for a public screening and another video from an Instagram user who had predicted the film would be removed soon after release.

"Watch this ASAP. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest movies of modern times. The performance of Diljit Dosanjh and the entire cast will blow your mind. Special mention to Savinderpal Vicky — he is phenomenal. Watch it, guys, as soon as possible before it gets banned," wrote the user.

Reposting the video on her Instagram Stories, Reddy shared her side of the story. She said, "Started watching this stunning film... stopped before the last 30 minutes to take a break and watch it the next day because I was so hit by the trauma in it... I wish I had completed it."

She also praised director Honey Trehan and actor Diljit Dosanjh, adding, "If we don't have the spaces to tell the truth no matter how painful, then what is the meaning of freedom in this country? More power to you @diljitdosanjh @honeytrehan (sic)."

About the Satluj controversy

Satluj, originally titled Panjab 95, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but had not received a clearance certificate to date.

The filmmakers had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts for the film. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

On Friday (July 3), the film was released on ZEE5 without promotions. As praise started to pour in, the film was pulled from the streamer.

The streamer issued a statement saying it stands by the film. Without sharing the exact reason for removing it, ZEE5 said that "in light of current developments" the film is unavailable for streaming.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Reviews Satluj Amid India Ban: 'Needs To Be Seen, Not Encountered'