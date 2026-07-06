Anshula Kapoor Marries Rohan Thakkar In Mumbai, First Photos Out

Boney Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, is now married to Rohan Thakkar. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

Anshula recently took to her Instagram handle to share the first photos from her wedding ceremony. She captioned the post, "06.07.2026. Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice."

In the photos, Anshula is seen beaming with joy as she sits beside Rohan in the mandap. Her sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, stood by her during the ceremony and even helped Rohan apply sindoor.

One detail that touched many hearts was a framed photograph of Anshula's late mother, Mona Kapoor, placed near the mandap.

Clips from inside the wedding, shared by IANS, offered a glimpse into the celebrations. In the videos, Anshula and Rohan were seen taking the traditional pheras with their loved ones by their side.

After completing the wedding rituals, the couple also registered their marriage.

Another clip featured Anshula's uncle, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, interacting with guests during the celebrations.

Anshula's wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family.

Anshula and Rohan met on a dating app. Last July, Rohan proposed to his ladylove in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City.

The couple held an engagement party in Mumbai in October last year.

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