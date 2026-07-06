What Diljit Dosanjh Said When Fan Asked Him To 'Get A Green Card': '<i>News Ban Jayegi</i>'

Diljit Dosanjh addressed fans during an Instagram Live session on Monday, a day after his film Satluj was removed from ZEE5.

While interacting with viewers, the actor-singer also responded to a fan who suggested that he get a Green Card.

A fan commented, "Paaji green card le lo."

Reacting with humour, Diljit replied, "I'll take a card and colour it green. I'm not saying anything. Sab chhodke ye news ban jayegi. It is not possible to happen like this, it will never happen. The drama of the world will never end, but I say all... Everyone should be allowed to go to any country without a visa. The whole world should become one. I am fine, but it is not possible like this, is it?"

For the unversed, rumours of the singer already having a green card keep circulating on the Internet every now and then.

The live session primarily revolved around Satluj, which was taken down from the streaming platform just two days after its release.

Diljit Thanks Fans For Watching Satluj

During the live session, Diljit expressed gratitude to everyone who watched the film and acknowledged the support it has received despite its brief availability online.

"I came live on Instagram to thank people for watching Satluj."

He added, "What I had feared actually happened. I thought the film would be taken down by Monday, but it happened sooner than expected. That's why we didn't promote the film. It was best to release the film (online) without any promotion. Today's youth is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra. Every home is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra."

The actor also reaffirmed his connection with Punjab, saying, "You can trouble me as much as you want. I am with Punjab till the day I die."

'Once Anything Lands Online, It Never Gets Deleted'

Diljit said he was relieved that audiences were able to watch the film before it was removed and encouraged those who had downloaded it to share it with others.

"But I'm happy and relieved that the film finally reached the audience. Many people have already downloaded it. Once anything lands online, it never gets deleted. I saw a video from Rajasthan where people are watching the film; I felt very happy. Please show it to your friends and everyone around you."

Diljit Reflects On The Film's Subject

Speaking about the story behind Satluj, Diljit said the film is based on one of Punjab's darkest chapters from the 1990s, when civilians allegedly disappeared and were cremated without informing their families.

"The incident took place in 1995 and they didn't let people talk about it then. It is happening even today. Hadd ho gayi! I'm a little sad. We're still standing there, this is 2026."

'The Film Was Stuck For Years'

Diljit also opened up about the long journey of bringing the film to audiences.

"Our shooting was stopped for 10-15 years. It took us 1.5 years to start the film. After the edit, the film was stuck for four years. I was with the film for two years; Honey paaji gave the film six years."

Why Was Satluj Removed?

Originally titled Punjab 95, the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but did not receive a clearance certificate.

The filmmakers had earlier claimed that the CBFC had asked for 127 cuts. The film was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was later cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

On July 3, Satluj quietly premiered on ZEE5 without any promotional campaign. Despite receiving positive responses from critics and viewers, the film was removed from the platform within two days.

In a statement issued after the takedown, ZEE5 said it continues to stand by the film. Without disclosing the specific reason behind the decision, the streamer stated that, "in light of current developments" the film is currently unavailable for streaming.