Beyond <i>Satluj</i>: How Aamir Khan's <i>Laal Singh Chaddha</i> Revisited 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Some films tell history through facts. Others tell it through the lives of ordinary people. And sometimes, those stories stay with you long after the credits roll.

With Satluj, Punjab's troubled past is once again being discussed. Based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the film follows his fight to expose alleged disappearances, illegal killings and secret cremations during Punjab's years of militancy in the 1990s.

While Satluj focuses on Khalra's relentless search for justice, its story is rooted in a decade of unrest that began much earlier.

That is where Laal Singh Chaddha comes in.

Released in 2022, Aamir Khan's film quietly revisited the events of 1984 and showed how they affected ordinary Sikh families. The two films tell different stories, but together they paint a larger picture of one of the most difficult periods in Punjab's history.

A Story Set Against Changing Times

Laal Singh Chaddha is about an ordinary man living through extraordinary times.

As Laal grows up in Punjab, the audience watches India change around him. Major events come and go, but they are never presented like a history lesson. They simply become part of Laal's life.

That approach makes the film feel personal. Rather than telling viewers what to think, it lets them experience history through the people living it.

One of the film's most memorable moments comes in 1984.

As violence breaks out after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Laal's mother tries to protect her son the only way she can. She tells him that "malaria" has spread outside and asks him not to step out.

The illness isn't real. The fear is.

With just a few scenes, Laal Singh Chaddha captures what many Sikh families went through during that period. It doesn't rely on graphic visuals or lengthy dialogues. Instead, it shows how fear entered homes and became part of everyday life.

Sometimes, what isn't said leaves the biggest impact.

Satluj Shows What Came Next

The film follows Jaswant Singh Khalra, a bank employee who turned into a human rights activist after uncovering evidence of alleged illegal cremations and disappearances in Punjab.

Despite threats to his life, he continued to question the system, making Satluj not just a political drama but also the story of one man's courage.

Watching the two films together offers an interesting perspective. One captures the beginning of a painful chapter through the eyes of an innocent man, while the other looks at its consequences through someone determined to seek the truth.

Why These Stories Matter

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the years of militancy that followed remain among the most sensitive chapters in India's history. Mainstream Hindi cinema has rarely explored them, making films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Satluj stand out.

Neither film claims to tell the complete history of Punjab. Instead, they focus on the people whose lives were changed by it, whether it is a mother trying to keep her son safe or an activist refusing to stay silent.

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