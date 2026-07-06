Aditya Dhar, Arjun Rampal's Birthday Wishes For 'Sher-E- Ranveer Singh': 'Dhurandhar Made Me Fall In Love With You'

Ranveer Singh turned 41 on Monday, July 6, with birthday wishes pouring in from fans and members of the film industry.

Among those celebrating the actor's special day was his Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and co-star Arjun Rampal, who shared heartfelt notes alongside a collection of unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

Aditya Dhar's Birthday Wish

Aditya shared a series of photos that offered a glimpse into the making of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh. Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. Not just because of the story we told but because I got to witness something very few directors ever get to witness.

I've always known you're an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist."

He added, "There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice. Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch-perfect."

The caption further read, "The consistency was almost impossible to comprehend. It genuinely felt like watching someone touched by divine grace. As though Maa Saraswati herself had placed her hand on your head and blessed you with every ounce of artistic brilliance she could. As a director, there are moments you spend your entire career hoping to experience. You gave me those moments again and again.

I truly believe what you've done in Dhurandhar is one of the finest performances Indian cinema has ever seen. It isn't just a performance, it is a force of nature. Fearless, towering and so complete that it disappears into the soul of the character.

I have no doubt people will talk about this performance for years, perhaps generations to come."

He concluded, "But what I'll cherish even more is everything that happened between "Action" and "Cut." The conversations. The shared conviction. The relentless pursuit of getting every single moment right. Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor.

You became my brother. Thank you for trusting me with your heart, your craft and your madness. Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself. I couldn't be prouder of what we've created together. Love you always. Happy Birthday, brother."

Arjun Rampal's Birthday Post For Ranveer Singh

Several images captured Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal filming the climactic showdown between Hamza Ali Mazari and Major Iqbal.

Covered in fake blood after an intense action sequence, the two actors were seen sharing laughs between takes.

Rampal also included moments from the success celebrations following the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Sharing the pictures, Arjun Rampal penned a warm birthday message for his co-star.

He wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh big love and a huge hug."

Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Ranveer Singh, while Rampal's partner, Gabriella Demetriades, also joined in the celebrations. She commented, "Happy birthday @ranveersingh."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

The film follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, an Indian intelligence officer working undercover in Pakistan under the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari.

Having spent years infiltrating Karachi's Lyari underworld, Hamza continues his covert mission in Dhurandhar: The Revenge as he climbs the ranks of the crime syndicate while attempting to dismantle the terror network behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

His journey culminates in a confrontation with Major Iqbal, portrayed by Arjun Rampal, and the elusive Bade Sahab.

What's Next For Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh is expected to begin work on his next project, Pralay, later this year. The zombie film will reportedly be the first production under his banner, Maa Kasam Films.

What's Next For Arjun Rampal?

Arjun Rampal was most recently seen in Satluj, earlier titled Punjab '95, directed by Honey Trehan and headlined by Diljit Dosanjh. The film briefly premiered on Zee5 on July 3 before being taken down from the platform two days later.

The actor will next be seen in the Amazon MX Player series Billionaire, where he plays a businessman inspired by Vijay Mallya. Rampal has also reportedly signed Anil Sharma's upcoming film, Arjun Naga.