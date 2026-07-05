Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt's First Dance As Mr And Mrs Goes Viral

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Instagram to share a video from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding.

In the video, the couple can be seen exchanging vows before sharing a dance, surrounded by their loved ones. During the dance, Aamir hugs Gauri and kisses her.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Dear Aamir Bhai & Gauri, heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both. Congratulations once again!"

For the ceremony, Aamir opted for a simple white traditional outfit, paired with a bronze brooch. Gauri chose an elegant beige ensemble with ornate detailing and styled her hair in a neatly braided look.

Their First Photo

Aamir's PR agency shared the first picture of the couple as newlyweds on social media.

The caption read, "A celebration of love, laughter, and cherished moments. Step inside Aamir Khan's wedding festivities, filled with warmth, joy, and magic of a truly unforgettable celebration."

Aamir Khan's three children and Gauri Spratt's son were present at the wedding. Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan.

The actor's second marriage was to director Kiran Rao in 2005; they separated in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Gauri Spratt has a son who stays away from the spotlight.

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