This Post Office In India Doesn't Stand On Land, It Floats

Letters may have become less common in the age of instant messaging, but some post offices continue to tell remarkable stories. One such place floats gently on a lake instead of standing on solid ground. Surrounded by the Himalayas and traditional wooden houseboats, this unique post office has been serving people for decades while doubling up as one of Kashmir's most unusual tourist attractions. If you're planning a trip to the Valley, this is one stop that's worth adding to your itinerary.

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India's Floating Post Office Is On Dal Lake In Srinagar

Located on Dal Lake, India's Floating Post Office operates from a traditional wooden houseboat anchored on the water.

The facility was inaugurated in 2011, replacing an older floating postal unit that had served the region for years. While it continues to provide regular postal services, it has also become a popular attraction for visitors eager to see one of the country's most unusual public institutions in action.

A Post Office Unlike Any Other

The post office functions like any other India Post branch, but there are a few reasons travellers make the trip.

Visitors can:

Send letters and postcards using a special cancellation stamp featuring Dal Lake.

Buy commemorative stamps and postal souvenirs.

Learn about Kashmir's postal history.

Step inside a working postal facility housed on a traditional boat.

Its wooden interiors and old-world atmosphere offer a refreshing contrast to modern forms of communication.

The Ride There Is Half The Fun

Photo: Unsplash

The journey begins with a shikara ride across Dal Lake. Along the way, visitors pass floating gardens, colourful houseboats, small markets and scenes of everyday life on the water. With mountains rising in the distance, the ride offers a closer look at the landscape that has long made Srinagar one of India's most visited destinations.

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What To See Around Dal Lake

A visit can easily be combined with several other attractions around the lake, including:

Nishat Bagh

Shalimar Bagh

Mughal Gardens

The floating vegetable market

Local handicraft shops selling papier-mache crafts, pashmina shawls and walnut wood carvings

Planning A Visit? Here's What To Know

April to October is generally considered the best time to visit Srinagar, with pleasant weather and favourable conditions for sightseeing and shikara rides.

The post office can be accessed by hiring a shikara from the ghats around Dal Lake. As operating hours may vary, checking locally before visiting is recommended.

In a city famous for its natural beauty, this small postal landmark offers something different: a chance to slow down, step into a piece of living history and experience a side of Srinagar that many travellers overlook.