Indian Railways Introduces New Tatkal Booking Rules, Key Changes Explained

If you are planning to book a Tatkal train ticket, a few important changes have come into effect from August 1, 2026, both at the reservation counter and online. Indian Railways has introduced a token system to reduce overcrowding at counters, while the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's revamped website is reportedly speeding up online bookings as well. Here is a quick breakdown of everything travellers need to know before their next last-minute booking.

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Token System At Counters

Passengers booking Tatkal tickets at Passenger Reservation System counters will now be issued a numbered token on arrival, which decides their place in the queue. This does away with the earlier process, where passengers had to collect a token separately and then queue up again just to complete the booking. According to a report by The Economic Times, tokens for AC class bookings will be issued between 8:30 am and 9:30 am, while tokens for non-AC class bookings will be distributed between 9 am and 9:30 am.

Counter bookings are also now split into two categories. Category A gets priority and is served first, while Category B, which includes all other passengers, is served only after Category A bookings are completed. Passengers under Category B must carry an Aadhaar card or another valid photo identity card accepted by the Railways. Anyone headed to a counter should carry their Aadhaar or a valid photo identity card, and keep track of their token-collection window.

Aadhaar Card Still Mandatory For Online Bookings

As with the existing rule, Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website or mobile application can only be booked by Aadhaar-authenticated users, with a one-time password sent to the registered mobile number needed to complete the booking. Authorised agents also continue to be barred from booking during the first 30 minutes of the Tatkal window, from 10 am to 10:30 am for AC classes and 11 am to 11:30 am for non-AC classes.

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Online Bookings At IRCTC Website Get Quicker

Separately, the revamped IRCTC beta website appears to be making a difference. According to data released by IRCTC, bookings completed within the first three minutes of the Tatkal window rose by more than 5 percent after the beta site's rollout, with a 3 percent rise in bookings within five minutes and a 2 percent rise within 30 minutes, compared to early July.

Online bookings overall touched a record 89.84 percent share of all railway ticket bookings in July 2026. For those booking online, the takeaway is simple: keep Aadhaar authentication in place well in advance, since the faster site only helps if there is no last-minute paperwork to sort out once the window opens.