Kusha Kapila's Swiss Getaway Is All The Travel Inspiration You Need

Kusha Kapila's dreamy Switzerland vacation has left many fans wishing they could pack their bags and board the next flight. From postcard-perfect alpine landscapes and charming villages to crystal-clear lakes, her travel album is all the inspiration you need for a Swiss getaway.

The social media star and entrepreneur was spotted taking her parents out on a vacation in the picturesque country of Switzerland. Taking to Instagram, Kusha shared pictures of her and her family visiting famous places of the country. Whether it was the illuminated clock tower, the famous Harder Kulm viewpoint overlooking Interlaken, Lake Thun, and Lake Brienz, or the famous Aare Gorge near Meiringen, Kusha managed to visit all the famous summer travel attractions.

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Watch the full post below:

If you are planning to recreate a similar holiday, here's a checklist covering everything from visas and travel passes to clothing essentials:



1. Swiss Travel Pass and Important Documents

To visit Switzerland, you need a passport valid for at least 3 to 6 months beyond your departure day. You will also need a Schengen visa, travel insurance, and a printed paper copy of your Swiss travel pass or a digital QR code. Other required travel documents include photocopies of the passport and passport-size photos, plane tickets and a driver's licence.



2. Bring Enough Cash

Switzerland uses the Swiss franc (CHF), and while credit and debit cards are widely accepted, small businesses and mountain huts may only take cash. It's best to withdraw some Swiss francs from an ATM upon arrival rather than exchanging currency at the airport, as the rates are often higher there.

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3. Summer Clothing Essentials

During summer, the temperature generally ranges from 20°C to 30°C in lowlands and cities but varies greatly depending on altitude. It is recommended to pack both short- and full-sleeve clothes along with a light wool sweater and a windproof and waterproof rain jacket for sudden mountain storms. If you are planning to visit the alpine trails, it is advised to bring sturdy, waterproof hiking boots.



If you are planning a trip to Switzerland in summer, make sure to visit Interlaken, Lauterbrunnen, Zermatt, Lucerne, and Lake Geneva, among other popular places.