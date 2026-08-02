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Alert Woman Police Officer Saves Man In Dramatic Rescue At Dadar Station

The man reportedly escaped without any major injuries and was taken into custody by the police.

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Alert Woman Police Officer Saves Man In Dramatic Rescue At Dadar Station
The incident occurred around 10:54 PM on the platform.
  • A female police officer saved a man from being hit by a train at Dadar station
  • The rescue was caught on CCTV and shared on social media for public praise
  • The man attempted suicide under the influence of alcohol and family issues
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An alert female police officer earned praise online after saving a man from being run over by a moving local train at Mumbai's Dadar railway station. The dramatic rescue, which took place late at night on Thursday (Jul 30), was captured on platform CCTV cameras. As per reports, the 28-year-old allegedly tried to commit suicide. The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "A tragedy was narrowly averted at Mumbai's Dadar railway station after alert police personnel spotted a man trying to get beneath an approaching local train." 

The incident occurred around 10:54 PM on the platform when a local train began pulling out of the station. Spotting the dangerous situation immediately, police constable A. Narwade sprinted towards the man, grabbed his legs, and pulled him away from the tracks within seconds.

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The man reportedly escaped without any major injuries and was taken into custody by the police.

As per reports, officials stated that he will be provided with counselling and referred to a rehabilitation facility to help him recover.

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While commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Great job by the lady officer."

"Please mention the full name of the police personnel who displayed such exceptional bravery. Whether it's a man or a woman, they deserve to be recognised by name so people know who the real heroes are," said another user.

"Salute to the official for saving a life," said a third user.

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