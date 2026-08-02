"Give Her Grace And Support": Internet Rallies Behind News Anchor Caught Napping On Air

A live television broadcast took an unexpected turn when an American news anchor appeared to be caught taking a quick nap on air. The moment, which quickly went viral online, occurred when the camera unexpectedly cut back to the newsroom, showing Dominique Dillon, who hosts Good Morning Memphis, sitting at the desk with their eyes closed, Metro.UK reported.

In the viral clip, the camera cut back to the studio after the reporter had finished her report on the annual Memphis to Peoria run in St. Jude. However, Dillon apparently didn't expect the reporter's segment to end quickly, so she decided to rest her eyes.

Also read | Indian Woman Married To American Soldier Lists 3 'Biggest Benefits' They Enjoy, Internet Reacts

See the viral clip here:

Social media reactions

Rather than facing criticism or backlash, the anchor received a massive wave of support online. Many online users defended the presenter, highlighting the challenging shift patterns, early morning calls, and relentless pressure that broadcast journalists handle daily.

"Those morning shifts are so challenging. Let's give her some grace and support," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Mind you she's a mom of two, a baby and a toddler while doing full reporting in Memphis. Baby it's HARD! She's does a phenomenal job, and so I understand her to the T. It's not easy. Especially since 13 just lost a senior producer that CARRIED!!" another user said.

Also read | "Not Happy With This": Foreigner Claims Zomato Support Agent Texted Privately On WhatsApp

"Us working moms all know it's soooo hard when you have a baby. We don't sleep full nights. I know I struggled making it on time to work when my babies were under 1 year old. She deserves ALL the grace!!!" a third user noted.

"They stayed on her way too long! They should have never taken that shot! Number one rule as a producer! Protect the talent!" one user pointed out.

After the clip went viral, Dillon shared a photo on Facebook pretending to be asleep in the background.

The image was taken by her co-anchor Ernie Freeman, who in the caption wrote, "Now that The Big Show is over, it's time for Dominique Dillon to catch another nap."

"Couldn't even give me a nudge," she replied.