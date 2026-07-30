"Not Happy With This": Foreigner Claims Zomato Support Agent Texted Privately On WhatsApp

A foreign national living in India shared a disturbing incident when a customer support agent from food delivery platform Zomato saved their personal phone number during a chat session and subsequently began texting them on WhatsApp. The user shared their troubling experience in a Reddit post titled, "Guy from support used my personal phone number." The issue began when the user placed an order through Zomato that never arrived. To resolve the missing delivery, they reached out to Zomato's support. During their conversation, the agent apparently asked for the user's personal mobile number, claiming it was necessary to resolve the issue. But shortly after the user gave it, the agent abruptly said he no longer needed the details. And simply processed a full refund instead.

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What appeared to be a resolved issue escalated several days later. The same support agent reached out to the user privately on WhatsApp.

"...at some point he admitted that he had saved my phone number for personal purposes. I was not happy with this, but was not too bothered because he seemed friendly," the user wrote.

"However, he kept trying to hit me up and I didn't want to entertain this. He became offended and blocked me when I didn't reply for a day."

"I'm concerned with the fact he got so offended over such a non-issue and that he's access to my government name, phone number and living address, because his reaction was unhinged to me."

"Online I find information about reporting stuff like this to support, but he literally worked for support! What do I do? Should I leave it?! I don't want him to lose his job, but this entire thing is weird to me."

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post drew reactions from online users, who advised on how to navigate the situation.

"Since you're a foreigner, please be careful. They may ask you for money by saying their family is poor, someone at home is sick, or by making up another emotional story. Please don't fall for it. I previously worked in Zomato Customer Support, so I strongly recommend reporting this to the Zomato team via email. This is a serious privacy breach and is completely against company policy. Please don't entertain them, as they may be contacting other customers in the same way as well," one user suggested.

"Do one thing, write everything on twitter n tag Delhi Police , they will handle him efficiently, customer support isnt a dating app, people like him are scum to society and this unprofessional behaviour should be dealt the other way and harm the image of country outside. Sorry for whatever u have come across," another user wrote.

"Report this. I used to work at blinkit and these things are tracked," a third user added.