Zomato Increases Food Delivery Platform Fee To Rs 14.90 Per Order

Food delivery aggregator Zomato has hiked the platform fee it charges users by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per order, its app showed on Friday.

Zomato's platform fee now stands at Rs 14.90 on a pre-GST basis, from Rs 12.50 earlier.

Rival Swiggy has been charging a platform Rs 14.99 inclusive of GST from its users.

According to people in the know, the hike in platform fee is on a pan-India basis in all markets where Zomato operates. It had last hiked its platform fee in September last year.

Meanwhile, magicpin, the third-largest food delivery player, which currently charges a platform fee of Rs 14.20 per order, ruled out a hike at least for the time being.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Founder, magicpin, said, "At a time when the food delivery ecosystem is navigating a tough phase with rising costs, we have consciously decided not to increase our platform fee to support our restaurant partners and keep food delivery accessible for customers".

The latest hike in platform fees is set to make ordering food costlier for millions of users across the country.

The increase in platform fees by Zomato comes at a time when crude oil prices are rising due to the West Asia conflict. Higher fuel costs are expected to drive up the cost of delivery operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)