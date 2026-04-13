Man Recalls Meeting Deepinder Goyal Nearly Two Decades Later, Says His Energy Never Changed

A recent post on LinkedIn has triggered a conversation about the changing journey of India's startup ecosystem, as it looks back at the early days of entrepreneur Deepinder Goyal.

The post was shared by startup advisor Akshay Sharma, who recalled a meeting from nearly two decades ago when Goyal was in the initial phase of building what would later become Zomato.

He wrote that he had incredible luck in meeting people who inspired him and changed his life, adding that Deepinder Goyal was one such person he got to know.

Recalling their first meeting, Sharma said that Goyal was full of enthusiasm and excitement nearly 20 years ago when he was trying to launch his second startup.

They were sitting at Nirula's in Noida, discussing which investors to raise funds for Foodibay (now called Zomato).

He said that Goyal later built the company to such a success that it profoundly impacted the lives of many people, bringing them recognition and prosperity.

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He had previously thought Goyal would probably be living a quiet and comfortable life.

But according to Sharma, a recent meeting changed his perception. He wrote that when he met Goyal last year, he exuded the same enthusiasm.

He also said that Goyal had rediscovered his purpose through LAT Aerospace and Temple and was now working harder than ever, which gave him energy and inspiration.

Sharma further said that this meeting forced him to reflect on his own life. He added that the conversation with Goyal led him to begin to find his purpose within himself, including redefining his goals and ambitions.