From Zomato Delivery Rider To FMS Delhi: Haryana Man's Success Story Inspires Internet

A man from Haryana has gone viral on social media after sharing his remarkable journey from working as a Zomato delivery rider to securing admission at the prestigious Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi. Girish Sharma detailed his story in a heartfelt LinkedIn post, where he reflected on years of financial struggle, setbacks, and perseverance before finally achieving his dream of studying at one of India's top business schools.

Several years ago, Sharma found himself battling severe financial constraints that forced him to prioritise survival over long-term ambitions. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he spent long hours delivering food for Zomato while also taking up local teaching assignments and other odd jobs to support himself financially.

Amid the daily grind, Sharma said he began questioning whether the path he was on truly aligned with his aspirations. Over time, he rediscovered his interest in business and management and decided to pursue an MBA, despite initially having little understanding of competitive entrance exams, interview preparation, or the admission process for elite business schools.

Determined to change his circumstances, Sharma began preparing for the Common Admission Test (CAT). Although he managed to secure an impressive percentile in CAT 2023 and received multiple interview calls, the journey was far from smooth. He faced several rejections and waitlists during the admission cycle. Instead of giving up, Sharma continued pushing forward and eventually secured admission to FMS Delhi, one of the country's most sought-after management institutes.

See the post here:

In his LinkedIn post, Sharma also expressed gratitude to the mentors, teachers, and interview coaches who supported him during his preparation journey and helped him build confidence through repeated setbacks. "There was a whole force of people - mentors, friends, colleagues - who stood beside me throughout. I really wish I could mention each one of you, but the word count limit won't allow me to, I guess. But you know who you are," he added.

He also encouraged people not to lose hope midway through difficult journeys. "There's a lot I want to say, but I think the only thing that actually matters is this - if you're somewhere in the middle of your own version of this, keep going. That's all I've got", he comcluded the post.

His story quickly resonated with thousands online, with users praising his determination, resilience, and refusal to let circumstances define his future. One user wrote, "Really powerful journey, respect for the honesty in sharing it.

Going from a Zomato delivery rider phase to FMS Delhi isn't just a career shift, it's a complete reset and rebuild of direction. The part where you didn't settle after the first convert and chose to push again says a lot about your clarity and patience with the process. Wishing you the very best for FMS — stories like this hit because they feel real, not polished."

Another commented, "A truly inspiring journey that reflects the power of determination, hard work and self belief. Stories like these remind us that circumstances do not define potential. Consistent effort and clarity of purpose can create extraordinary transformations over time."

A third added, "Getting into FMS Delhi is a massive achievement on its own, but doing it while fighting through daily survival and navigating multiple rejections takes a completely different level of grit. Your story is a massive reminder that setbacks are just data points, not the end of the road. Go crush it!"

Often referred to by aspirants as the 'Red Building of Dreams,' FMS Delhi is regarded among India's premier B-schools and is especially known for its exceptional return on investment, offering relatively low tuition fees alongside top corporate placements comparable to leading IIMs.