Princess Diana’s Brother, Charles Spencer, Marries Archaeologist Cat Jarman In A Private Ceremony In Arizona 

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, has married archaeologist and historian Professor Cat Jarman in an intimate ceremony in Arizona. The 9th Earl Spencer, 61, wed Jarman, 43, on Friday, May 15, in a private celebration, believed to have taken place near Sedona's iconic Cathedral Rock.

Jarman wore a pale blue sleeveless gown featuring cutout detailing at the waist, while Spencer opted for a dark suit paired with an open-collar light blue shirt for the relaxed outdoor ceremony.

“We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection,” the couple said in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE. “Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.”

Charles Spencer And Cat Jarman's Relationship Timeline

The couple first crossed paths after Spencer, who has written nine books, reviewed Jarman's 2021 non-fiction Bestseller River Kings. The book explores Viking history and archaeology.

Their professional relationship soon developed into a close friendship, with the pair later collaborating on archaeological projects and co-hosting The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast alongside Rev. Richard Coles. Spencer publicly confirmed their romance in October 2024, telling The Times, “We are close.”

The marriage comes after Spencer's divorce from Countess Karen Spencer, whom he married at Althorp House in 2011. Their split became public in June 2024 after Jarman filed a lawsuit against Karen, alleging misuse of private information for disclosing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Charles Spencer's Previous Marriages

This marks Spencer's fourth marriage. He was previously married to Victoria Lockwood from 1989 to 1997, Caroline Freud from 2001 to 2007 and Canadian philanthropist Karen Spencer from 2011 until their divorce last year.

In June 2024, the author and historian announced that he and Karen were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in December 2025. The former couple shares a 13-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana. Charles is also father to six other children from his previous marriages.

Jarman, on the other hand, was previously married and shares two sons with her former husband, Tom Jarman.

