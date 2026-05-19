<i>GOAT</i> Director Venkat Prabhu Meets Vijay After Gifting Him The Iconic Number Plate From The Movie: "Round Two With Our Honourable Chief Minister"

The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) director Venkat Prabhu met Vijay at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

Taking to X, Venkat Prabhu posted photos from the meeting and wrote, "Thanks to my Directors Union family... Round two with our Honorable Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ na at our Secretariat."

The meeting appears to have been organised as part of a visit by members of the Directors' Union, who met Vijay in his new role as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Veteran filmmaker KS Ravikumar also shared pictures from the same meeting. Sharing the photos on X, he wrote, "Some moments stay with you forever this was one such moment. It was wonderful meeting our dear Vijay in his new role as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and conveying heartfelt wishes on behalf of our Directors' Union. Sharing this special and memorable moment with all of you."

Venkat Prabhu Gifts Vijay The Iconic 'TN07 CM 2026' Number Plate

Venkat Prabhu gifted Vijay the iconic TN07 CM 2026 number plate from The GOAT.

The special number plate was seen on the car driven by Vijay's character in the 2024 blockbuster, but what once looked like an interesting cinematic detail is now being revisited as a possible prediction of his political journey.

Alongside the photos, he wrote on X, "A history is made. From a thought to a vision to this moment. Happy to have met our honourable CM @TVKVijayHQ na today and present the very first manifestation of #GOAT. This is only the beginning. TN07CM2026."

For many, the number plate has become more than just a movie prop. In GOAT, Vijay's character is seen driving a vehicle carrying the registration TN07 CM 2026 - a detail that caught fans' eyes during the film's release. But following Vijay's recent political rise, the scene has taken on a whole new meaning.

Many on social media now believe the number plate was an uncanny nod to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with some joking that Venkat Prabhu may have predicted the future.

About GOAT

Apart from Vijay, GOAT also features Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, and Jayaram. The music of the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vijay plays a double role in the movie.

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