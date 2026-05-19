Man Films Video Inside Chief Minister Vijay's Chamber, Sparks Row

A selfie video shot during Chief Minister Vijay's meeting with the representatives of the specially-abled community in his chamber has gone viral on social media, raising questions about protocols and security norms at the seat of power.

The delegation had met Vijay at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat to discuss issues pertaining to persons with disabilities. During the meeting, one of the representatives recorded a video that panned to include the chief minister in the frame.

The video was later posted on a social media handle belonging to another member of the same organisation, and quickly went viral, drawing significant attention online.

While the meeting itself was seen as a positive step toward addressing the concerns of the specially-abled community, the manner in which the footage was recorded in the chief minister's office and was circulated drew criticism.

Videography and photography are generally not permitted inside the chief minister's office without prior authorisation. This is the standard practice across most government establishments, particularly those housing senior constitutional functionaries, and is intended to preserve the dignity and security of the office.

However, in this instance, it appears that the breach was either overlooked or the restriction was not strictly enforced during the delegation's visit. The video, once shared publicly, spread rapidly across platforms, attracting both attention to the disability rights cause and scrutiny over how the breach occurred.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation have clarified that the video was shot out of excitement, which is being used to create a false narrative and unnecessary controversy.

(Inputs by Mithraa Anand)