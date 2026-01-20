How Valentino, The 'Last Emperor' Of Fashion, Became The Go-To Designer For Royals And First Ladies

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died, according to a statement from his foundation on Monday. He was 93.

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the foundation shared on Instagram.

The designer's death marks the end of an era in fashion and underlines just how deeply his work was woven into modern cultural history.

Few designers dressed power and elegance as instinctively as he did, becoming a quiet constant in the wardrobes of European royals and American first ladies alike.

From Jackie Kennedy Onassis choosing Valentino at pivotal moments of her post-White House life, to Princess Diana turning to his gowns during the most photographed years of her public life, and later first ladies and queens embracing his timeless silhouettes, Valentino clothed women at moments when symbolism mattered as much as style.

He leaves behind a legacy that still appears in state dinners, royal receptions, and historic photographs decades on.

We decoded some of his best work with the Royals and First Ladies.

1960s: The Rise Of Valentino And Jackie Kennedy

Valentino Garavani's entry into the world of political power dressing began with Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis, the first lady of the United States from 1961 to 1963, as the wife of President John F Kennedy.

In 1967, during a state visit to Cambodia, she wore an asymmetric green haute couture Valentino gown, a moment that propelled the Roman designer onto the global stage.

The dress was neither flashy nor conservative, striking a balance that redefined how first ladies could dress for diplomacy.

Crystal-embroidered evening dress, by Valentino 1967- 68 worn by Jackie Kennedy during her visit to Cambodia in 1967. Photo: Facebook

The association deepened in October 1968 when Jackie chose a Valentino Knee-length high-neck chantilly lace wedding dress with pleated skirt from his Spring White Collection for her second marriage to Aristotle Onassis. This marked one of the most photographed bridal moments in couture. Long after leaving the White House, she continued to rely on his sharply tailored ensembles.

On September 2024, her wedding dress was sold for more than triple the pre-sale estimate at Bonhams' "Classic Luxury: Style Icons" auction. The final bid was $24,320 at the sale, which ran from September 16 - 26.

Melania Trump, And The Return Of Valentino

Nearly five decades later, Valentino became a regular to the White House through Melania Trump. During her tenure as US first lady from 2017 to 2021, she repeatedly selected the Italian house for official engagements, using its structured silhouettes and refined detailing to project formality and control. Among her most noted choices was a black Valentino wool dress with white embroidered sleeves worn at a White House event, as well as floral A-line skirt suits for daytime appearances.

First Lady Melania Trump is wearing a black Valentino wool dress with white embroidered sleeves, and black Christian Louboutin stilettos

For evening occasions, she turned to more dramatic expressions of the house, including a black silk Valentino gown with billowing bell sleeves and a high tulle-trimmed neckline worn during a performance by Andrea Bocelli. Her wardrobe placed Valentino back within the visual culture of American political life, echoing the legacy established by Jackie Kennedy decades earlier.

First Lady Melania Trump is attending a concert by Andrea Bocelli tonight in the East Room, with President Trump.



Melania is stunning in a black Valentino tulle-trimmed scalloped silk-crepe midi dress and black Roger Vivier pumps. 🖤🖤#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/qbYB2iD5gA — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 6, 2025

Princess Diana, And Dressing Through Transition

By the early 1990s, Valentino had become a trusted name for Princess Diana. Valentino Garavani became a trusted designer and personal friend to Princess Diana, providing a wardrobe that reflected her shift toward a more confident, independent style during her separation from Prince Charles.

In November 1992, she wore a burgundy velvet and lace Valentino gown to a Paul McCartney concert in Lille, France, a look that marked a shift towards confidence and individuality while remaining rooted in royal elegance. The designer dressed her on multiple occasions during this period, making his work part of the visual record of Diana's evolution.

Valentino had become a trusted name for Princess Diana. Photo: Getty Images

In June 1994, Diana was originally set to wear a Valentino dress to the Serpentine Gallery gala on the night Prince Charles's infidelity documentary aired. After details of the Valentino dress were leaked, she switched to the now-iconic "Revenge Dress" (by Christina Stambolian), but her previous reliance on Valentino solidified his place in her "freedom" wardrobe.

Queen Sofia Of Spain

Valentino's relationship with European royalty extended early to Queen Sofia of Spain, who wore his designs at high-profile state engagements.

During a 1977 state visit to Germany, she appeared in a pink floral-embroidered organza blouse paired with an emerald green drop-waist maxi skirt from Valentino Haute Couture. The ensemble exemplified how his couture functioned not simply as fashion, but as a tool of diplomatic presentation.

Queen Letizia recycles 1977 dress in a tribute to Queen Sofia. Photo: X

On June 2022, the dress was recycled by her daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, during an official reception in Madrid.

Royal Weddings And Heirloom Dressing

Valentino's presence in royal history is perhaps most enduringly visible in wedding wardrobes. In 1995, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece wore a custom ivory silk gown hand-stitched by 25 seamstresses, underscoring the house's devotion to craftsmanship.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In 2002, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands chose a bespoke Mikado silk Valentino wedding dress featuring a cowl neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a lace train stretching over 16 feet. These gowns were designed not for the moment alone, but for posterity.

Valentino Garavani's death closed a chapter not just in fashion, but in the visual history of power and ceremony. From Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Melania Trump in the White House to Princess Diana and generations of European royalty, his designs consistently appeared at moments where image carried meaning beyond style, earning him the name the "Last Emperor" of fashion.

