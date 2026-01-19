Fashion Legend Valentino Dies At 93 In Rome

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died, his foundation said on Monday. He was 93.

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the foundation said on Instagram.

The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23, at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am (1000 GMT).

Born in 1932 in Voghera, a town in northern Italy, Valentino - known worldwide simply by his first name - began his career training in Paris, where he worked in renowned haute couture workshops. He later returned to Italy to launch his own fashion house in Rome in 1959. Early success came through his elegant red gowns, created in a distinctive deep scarlet shade that became so closely linked to him it was widely referred to as "Valentino red" within the fashion industry.

Valentino's stature continued to rise over the decades. He spent much of the 1970s in New York, moving among an influential circle that included artist Andy Warhol and iconic Vogue editor Diana Vreeland. By the 1990s, his creations were embraced by the era's leading supermodels, including Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell.