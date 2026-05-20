Charles Spencer Shares Honeymoon Glimpse After Secret Wedding In The Desert 

Charles Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, has tied the knot with archaeologist and historian Cat Jarman in an intimate ceremony in Arizona. The 9th Earl Spencer married Jarman, 43, on May 15 in a private celebration believed to have taken place near Sedona's iconic Cathedral Rock.

Days after the wedding, Spencer shared a glimpse of their honeymoon time on Instagram Stories. Posting a short clip from horseback, the newlywed wrote, “Honeymooning,” alongside the song Desert Roads by MrQBan. The video showed Spencer riding through a canyon trail behind his bride.

Jarman also shared a picture of the serene desert on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Honeymoon.”

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++On the wedding day, Jarman wore a pale blue sleeveless gown featuring cutout detailing at the waist, while Spencer chose a dark suit paired with an open-collar light blue shirt for the relaxed outdoor ceremony.

Sharing the happy news with fans, Charles wrote, “15 May 2026 - the happiest day ever. A very close friend said to me, months ago: “The thing about Cat is, she'd want to be with you if you lived in a hut.” Little did I know she'd also be happy to marry me in a desert.”

Charles Spencer And Cat Jarman's Relationship Timeline

The couple first met after Spencer, who has written nine books, reviewed Jarman's 2021 bestselling non-fiction book River Kings, which explores Viking history and archaeology. Their professional relationship soon developed into a close friendship, with the pair later collaborating on archaeological projects and co-hosting The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast alongside Richard Coles.

Spencer publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2024 during an interview with The Times, saying, “We are close.”

The marriage comes nearly two years after Spencer's split from Karen Spencer, whom he married at Althorp House in 2011. Their separation became public in June 2024 following a legal dispute in which Jarman accused Karen Spencer of disclosing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis without consent.

Charles Spencer's Previous Marriages

Jarman was previously married to Tom Jarman. She shares two sons with her former husband. Meanwhile, this marks Spencer's fourth marriage.

He was previously married to Victoria Lockwood from 1989 to 1997, Caroline Freud from 2001 to 2007 and Canadian philanthropist Karen Spencer from 2011 until their divorce was finalised in December 2025. The former couple shares a 13-year-old daughter, Charlotte Diana. Charles is also father to six other children from his previous marriages.