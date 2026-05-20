Eric Kripke Breaks Down Homelander’s Final Moments In The Boys Finale

The Boys has officially come to an end, and the season finale, titled Blood and Bone, concluded the story with a dramatic showdown that fans had been waiting for. After seasons filled with violence, betrayal and chaos, Homelander finally faced punishment for his actions in one of the series' most shocking moments.

The ending focused on Billy Butcher keeping the promise he once made to his late wife, Becca. In the final battle, Kimiko helped weaken Homelander by using a powerful attack that removed his abilities, leaving the once unstoppable superhero completely powerless. The series then concluded with a live execution of Antony Starr's character.

Show creator Eric Kripke later explained that the team wanted Homelander to experience life without powers before his death. According to Kripke, the scene was important because it exposed who he truly was underneath the strength he used for years. Once his powers disappeared, the character quickly lost control and became frightened.

Speaking with Deadline, Kripke explained, “It was really important to us for Homelander to at least experience a little bit of time powerless. People have asked me, ‘Well, why don't you send him out in the world powerless, wouldn't that be the ultimate punishment?' I'm like, it would, until he gets his hands on some more Compound V and then you're back to where you started.”

According to him, the entire season was building towards the idea that Homelander's strength and confidence only existed because of his abilities. Once those powers were gone, Kripke said the character quickly became scared, weak and emotionally broken.

“It was just so satisfying when he does that salmon jump, is what we call it, where they're trying to take off. And it's even a little bit of an in joke, because that's how he always looks on set whenever we're filming him flying away. So it was so fun to actually be able to show it on camera without CG taking over, which is what we've always done up to this point, so it was a blast. It was really, really cathartic after all those years,” according to Eric Kripke.

Kripke further shared that the emotional final confrontation between Hughie and Butcher was something the team had planned since the very beginning of The Boys. He explained that while many viewers focused on the rivalry between Butcher and Homelander, the deeper emotional story of the series was actually the relationship between Hughie and Butcher.

According to Eric Kripke, Butcher always understood that he could become dangerous and lose control, which is why Hughie became such an important part of his life and team. Kripke said the final scene between them felt meaningful because it brought together storylines and emotions that was building for seven years.

Even though The Boys has officially ended, Kripke has already started teasing what fans can expect from future spinoff projects, including Vought Rising. He explained that the finale episode was not designed to directly set up the new series.

According to him, the small hints audiences saw, such as appearances connected to Soldier Boy, Bombsight and some early superheroes, were the only major links included in the ending.

At the same time, Eric Kripke suggested that the upcoming spinoff still has many surprises being kept secret for now.