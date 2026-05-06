'If They Don't Agree, Bombing Starts': Trump Threatens Iran Amid Deal Buzz

The FBI has been carrying out a detailed examination of Allen's social media activity.
Washington:
US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to restart bombing on Iran if it does not agree to a deal to end the war.
"If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," Trump said in a social media post.
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