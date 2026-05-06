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'If They Don't Agree, Bombing Starts': Trump Threatens Iran Amid Deal Buzz

US officials have so far said little about Allen's alleged motivation, pointing only to an email Allen sent to relatives on the night of the attack.

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'If They Don't Agree, Bombing Starts': Trump Threatens Iran Amid Deal Buzz
The FBI has been carrying out a detailed examination of Allen's social media activity.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to restart bombing on Iran if it does not agree to a deal to end the war.

"If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," Trump said in a social media post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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