'Where To Kill Melania Trump': Video Threat From Iran, Warning For Son Barron

Iran has released a new video that openly targets US First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, in the latest escalation of anti-American messaging.

Titled "Where to Kill Melania", the video shows images of the first lady travelling in her motorcade and visiting locations across New York City. It even identifies luxury designer stores where she is known to shop.

The video suggests that these shopping trips could be "suitable for operations by global freedom fighters" and goes a step further by proposing the use of a nerve agent to poison clothes she might buy.

The closing moments of the video shift focus to Barron Trump, ending with a direct warning, "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us."

Trump Family Remains Under Heavy Protection

Melania and Barron both receive round-the-clock protection from the US Secret Service. All Trump properties, including the White House, Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club in New Jersey and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida are well secured, according to a report by the New York Post.

Tehran Billboards Carry Fresh Warnings

The online threats have been accompanied by an aggressive public campaign inside Iran.

A massive billboard installed along Tehran's Jomhouri Street shows President Donald Trump appearing to be strangled by multiple hands. Beside the image, the message read, "Revenge is inevitable."

Just last week, more billboards appeared across Tehran calling for the deaths of Trump and members of his family, including Melania, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Barron.

One of the messages read, "Blood for blood."

Strait Of Hormuz Remains At The Centre Of Tensions

On July 27, Iran's Foreign Ministry said the United States had not taken part in recent discussions with Oman over the administration of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has remained under Iranian control since fighting with Israel and the United States erupted on February 28, making it one of the key flashpoints in the wider conflict.

Melania Keeps A Low Profile

Melania Trump has made very few public appearances this month, according to the report.

She was absent from Friday night's White House Correspondents Association dinner. A source close to the first lady told the newspaper that she had a "scheduling conflict".

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly said he believes he remains Iran's top target after a joint US-Israel operation killed Iran's supreme leader and other senior regime figures.

Earlier this month, Trump switched from the new Air Force One to an older aircraft while leaving Turkey after officials assessed there was a credible Iranian threat.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump said he had already prepared instructions in case Iran ever succeeded in an assassination attempt.

"I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with," he said.

He added, "... The only thing is, I've left instructions - if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before."