"Bomb Them": Trump Says He's Left Instructions If Iran Assassinates Him

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he has directed officials to "bomb" Iran on a massive scale if the Islamic Republic succeeds in killing him.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump said that he has been on Iran's "list" for a long time.

"I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with... The only thing is, I've left instructions, if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before," he said.

When asked about the new plot by Iran to assassinate him that Israel warned about, he said that there were no new plans. However, he claimed that Iran has wanted him dead for years.

"No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no," he said. "I've been No. 1 [on Iran's kill list] for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know."

"I hope you'll miss me," he added.

After the NATO Summit in Ankara, Trump swapped his plans while travelling back to the United States. The White House later acknowledged it to be a security tactic for the president's safety.

Since Trump directed the attack that killed Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani, he has been a target for the Islamic Republic.

This is not the first time Trump has claimed that he is the 'number one' target of Iran's so-called 'kill list'.

"Their leaders are gone. Then they had another set of leaders. They're gone. Now they have another set of leaders. They may be gone, who knows," he said while speaking at a conference at the NATO summit in Turkey.

"And you know what? I may be gone too," Trump added.

"Because I'm their number one target. It's out all over the place. I'm their number one target," Trump added.

The Republican leader has also claimed, although he has been "lucky" all this while, that might not continue to be the case.

"I saw a thing this morning, I'm on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I've been a little bit lucky. But that maybe doesn't last very long," he said on Wednesday.

Trump Declares US-Iran Ceasefire "Over"

Trump's comments come after he declared the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran "over". He called the negotiators of Iran "scum" and said that he does not like them at all.

"I don't like them at all. And frankly, I think we wasted a lot of time with them, I think we should just do our business," Trump said in his first remarks after the US attacked 80 sites in Iran.

"They're vicious, violent people... so far as I'm concerned, it's over," Trump added.

Trump added that US representatives can continue negotiations, but he cast doubt on the outcome. "They can talk, but I think they're wasting their time," he said.

"Kill Trump" Slogans At Khamenei's Funeral

Even at the funeral of assassinated former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, calls for the killing of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reverberated through Tehran's packed Grand Mosalla prayer complex.

Posters and graffiti at the Grand Mosalla even called for the assassination of Trump and Netanyahu, with similar slogans echoing the crowd.

Trump's claim that Iran wants to kill him comes at a time when both countries are trying to reach a peace deal.