'Been Lucky, Maybe That Won't Last': Trump Claims Iran Plotting To Kill Him

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran wants to assassinate the US leader and that he is on "every list".

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Turkey, Trump said that although he has been "lucky" all this while, that might not continue to be the case.

"They want to take out the US leader, me. I'm on every list," Trump said.

"I saw a thing this morning, I'm on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I've been a little bit lucky. But that maybe doesn't last very long," he added.

Trump Declares US-Iran Ceasefire "Over"

Trump's comments come after he declared the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran "over". He called the negotiators of Iran "scum" and said that he does not like them at all.

"I don't like them at all. And frankly, I think we wasted a lot of time with them, I think we should just do our business," Trump said in his first remarks after the US attacked 80 sites in Iran.

Read | "Going To Hit Them Hard Tonight": Trump Warns Iran After Declaring Deal "Over"

"They're vicious, violent people... so far as I'm concerned, it's over," Trump added.

Trump added that US representatives can continue negotiations, but he cast doubt on the outcome. "They can talk, but I think they're wasting their time," he said.

"Kill Trump" Slogans At Khamenei's Funeral

Even at the funeral of assassinated former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, calls for the killing of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reverberated through Tehran's packed Grand Mosalla prayer complex.

Posters and graffiti at the Grand Mosalla even called for the assassination of Trump and Netanyahu, with similar slogans echoing the crowd.

"From now on the shroud is our garment. I swear by your blood; Trump's murder is our responsibility," Mohammad Rasouli, a poet who emceed the event before the prayers, said to the crowd over loudspeakers.

Read | 'Kill Trump' Calls At Ali Khamenei's Funeral As Top Leaders Reemerge From Hiding

"Why is the most bastard man in the world still alive? The world is no longer a good place for Trump. Why should we not kill the man who killed our imam? It would be a disgrace if we did not," he added as the crowd cheered.

"I came here to shout and seek revenge," said Gholamreza Sabooni, a 29-year-old man who works in a grocery store. "They killed our imam. We should kill their leader, Trump."

The funeral, which ends Thursday, was supposed to be a period of lower tensions -- though mourners have repeatedly called for the killings of Trump and Netanyahu.

