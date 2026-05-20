Does <i>The Boys</i> Season 5 Finale Have A Post-Credits Scene? What We Know

Spoiler Alert

The final chapter of The Boys has officially arrived on Prime Video, bringing the acclaimed satirical superhero drama to an emotional end after five explosive seasons. The series, based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, wrapped up on April 8, 2026. After the intense run, fans are eager to know every detail, including whether the finale features a post-credits scene.

The curiosity is obvious. Superhero franchises have conditioned audiences to expect bonus footage after the credits roll, much like Marvel Studios and DC Comics.

While The Boys occasionally experimented with bonus scenes in the past, the series has never relied heavily on them. In fact, one of the show's rare end-credit moments was missed by many fans because it appeared after the studio logos began rolling with Prime Video's interface, wanting to send fans to the next episode before the scene actually played out.

For viewers who haven't watched the ending yet or are still making their way through the final episodes, read below to know if there is a post-credit or end-credit scene to enjoy in The Boys series finale.

The Boys Series Finale Includes A Post-Credits Clip?

The answer is yes. The season five finale does contain post-credit footage, though it does not continue the story beyond the final scene. Instead of teasing another chapter or shocking twist, the series closes with a heartfelt tribute honoring the creative team who made the show possible.

After the episode concludes, viewers are treated to a montage of behind-the-scenes photos from over the years. The emotional sequence celebrates the cast and crew who helped turn The Boys into one of television's most talked-about superhero dramas.

Although it isn't an additional narrative scene, the tribute serves as a fitting farewell for longtime fans. Rather than setting up another spinoff or future crossover, the creators chose to give a touching tribute to the team behind the show fans know and love.

That decision makes sense considering the franchise's future projects are already moving in a different direction. The only confirmed expansion currently in development is Vought Rising, a prequel series set within the same universe. While some viewers may have expected a teaser for the upcoming show, the finale instead focuses entirely on celebrating the legacy of The Boys.

The Boys Post-Credits Scenes History

Across its five-season run, The Boys used post-credits scenes sparingly. One of the earliest examples came during the seventh episode of season three which featured an animated sequence tied to Black Noir and the bizarre creatures from his imagination.

The second notable post-credits moment appeared in the season four finale, revealing that Soldier Boy had survived and was trapped in cryogenic stasis.

Those scenes became memorable moments for fans, but post-credit reveals were never crucial to the show's storytelling formula. In the end, the emotional cast-and-crew montage proved to be a more meaningful farewell than any last-minute cliffhanger could have delivered, allowing The Boys to close its run on its own terms.