<i>The Boys</i> Prepares For Bloody Showdown In Explosive Finale

A major twist in The Boys has left fans shocked after the show bid adieu to one of its central characters. Frenchie, played by Tomer Capone, has died after exposing himself to dangerous radiation during an experiment involving Sister Sage. With several shocking deaths already taking place this season, viewers are now worried about how the story will conclude. The series has never been known for giving its characters easy or peaceful outcomes.

Even fans familiar with the original comic material will notice that the show is moving in unpredictable directions. Fans who have been following the show may be disappointed to learn that Episode 8, which will release next week, will officially be the final one for The Boys.

Titled 'Blood and Bone', the final chapter of The Boys will premiere on Prime Video on May 20. Sadly for fans, this episode will officially mark the end of the Prime Video series.

Speaking about The Boys finale, creator Eric Kripke told Comic Book Resources, “I don't have the power to just say, ‘Yeah, I'm gonna end it, and that's it, you guys.' They're (Amazon) the ones who own it, and they're making money off it, right? You have to say to them, ‘So, this thing that's really profitable for you, I need you to end it for creative integrity,' and that takes some, that takes some convincing. To their credit, I think they really believed in the creativity and really believed in what the writers and I were trying to do, and then they let us get away with it.”

“[Five seasons], to me, feels like a good round number, and I've been talking to Amazon probably as early as Season 2 to say ‘I kind of feel like five seasons is right.'

“I would say by the middle of Season 3, we had a pretty solid notion of at least where we wanted everyone to end up, and then a part of a lot of it was just honestly convincing Sony and Amazon to let us end it in Season 5. It takes a little bit of a political campaign,” the showrunner added.

Although the The Boys spin-off Gen V was cancelled after its second season, fans will still get more superhero stories from the same universe in the future. The next project, Vought Rising, is expected to arrive next year with more wild and over the top action.