"I Felt So Unsafe": Woman Alleges Zomato Delivery Rider Made Inappropriate Remarks, Company Responds

A woman's account of an uncomfortable interaction with a food delivery rider has resonated with many people online, particularly women who said they had faced similar concerns about safety and privacy. The incident has raised questions about delivery partners commenting on customers' orders and the discomfort such interactions can create.

Sharing her experience on LinkedIn, Aanya Wig said she had the "weirdest interaction" with a Zomato rider and felt unsafe because of it.

According to her post, she had re-ordered paan after dinner and stepped outside alone at around 11 pm to collect the delivery. She said the delivery partner first asked whether she was the person who had placed the order.

Aanya stated that she did not engage in the conversation because she was alone at the time.

She wrote, "While handing me the packet he made another comment about me being a girl and of this age and ordering this. At this point, I had taken the packet and started walking off."

She said the comment made her feel uncomfortable and unsafe.

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Questioning why delivery personnel could access order details and comment on them, Aanya asked how a delivery partner had any authority to see what she had ordered, make a comment on it and behave as though he had a say in what she chose to order.

Aanya also expressed concern about reporting the incident. She said that although filing a complaint could result in disciplinary action against the rider, he already knew where she lived.

She wrote that after considering lodging a complaint, she wondered what the repercussions for her might be. She added that if anything happened that hurt the rider's ego, he knew exactly where she stayed.

Tagging Zomato, Aanya urged the company to sensitise its delivery partners and strengthen customer safety measures.

Zomato Responds

Responding to the post, Zomato asked Aanya to send her order ID through direct message and said the matter would be looked into on priority.